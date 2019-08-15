Remember Woodstock? Colorado Springs resident JoAnn Sweeney does. She was there, on that dairy farm in Bethel, N.Y., 50 years ago this weekend.
As one of the nearly half-million people who swarmed the iconic music festival, bringing the hippie ideals of love, peace and rock ‘n’ roll to life, Sweeney says it was a better time.
“You didn’t worry about a shooting. There were no metal detectors. Hell, you didn’t have tents,” said the 69-year-old Sweeney, a medical receptionist at Penrose Hospital. “That’s gone forever. I don’t see it coming back.”
If she had a time machine or gets dementia, Sweeney said, she would go right back to 1969 and stay there. Much like the kitchen in her bungalow east of downtown.
Images of The Beatles, whom she saw three times, decorate one wall, and pieces constituting a memorial to the beloved Woodstock trip hang on another. She still keeps her $6 tickets close to her heart, along with a cowhide fringe jacket that provided warmth in the intermittent rain, a tambourine she danced with and broken remnants of the bells she wrapped around her ankles.
And, of course, blurry, color-faded photos that speak of unity and commonality.
“It was a good year for concerts,” Sweeney says with a sigh.
At the time, she lived in a girls’ residence in Manhattan and worked for Mobile Oil. Her parents lived on Long Island. It sounded like fun, she said, to attend the Woodstock Music & Art Fair featuring 32 acts.
Her dad, a New York City cop, let her take the family’s only car, a 1961 white Chevy station wagon with red interior, accompanied by some friends. They joined a VW bus of others along the way.
They had two encounters with police en route. Sweeney became a hero by telling a precinct captain her dad was a cop after the group was hauled in for drugs. Everyone was let go.
The other was a stroke of luck. The state trooper who pulled her over didn’t search her bag, which contained speed, or underneath the car, where her traveling mates had stashed acid, unbeknownst to her.
Sweeney remembers getting out to push the car for a while.
“I didn’t want to run out of gas, and we were moving so slowly because of the traffic, we’d push it a foot or so.”
At some point, she just pulled off the side of the country road and parked. The group walked 3 or 4 miles to the field. Before they reached it, Sweeney and a girlfriend hopped on the trunk of a passing car. The driver gunned the gas, and the girls fell off the back. Her friend busted her head open and had to be helicoptered to a hospital.
A lack of food and excess of thunderstorms through the weekend made everyone grimy, hungry and tired.
Sweeney had a sleeping bag and a mat, which helped tamp down the mud. “We crashed on the ground. We were filthy.”
She recalls seeing concertgoers in the medic area being treated for overdosing. Her favorite singer was Melanie, but much of the music has dimmed from her memory.
After two nights, Sweeney decided to go home, and anyone who wanted a ride would need to leave with her.
Her sister still can’t believe “Daddy let me take the only car we had for three days.”
Sweeney, who moved from New York to Colorado Springs in 1978, wasn’t interested in attending an anniversary celebration, which was on, then off, then on again for this weekend.
“It wouldn’t be the same,” she said. “You can’t re-create Woodstock.”
When she retires, she says, she plans to donate her memorabilia to the Woodstock Museum at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.
“I’m an old hippie at heart,” Sweeney says. “I loved the flowers, the music, the peace.”
