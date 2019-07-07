The remains found in Rocky Mountain National Park late last week are those of a missing Air Force Academy cadet candidate, the academy confirmed Sunday.
Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) Search and Rescue team members alongside private searchers reported they found items believed to belong to Micah Tice in a drainage area on Thursday. Remains of a young man were found nearby the following day. The Larimer County Coroner's Office completed an autopsy over the weekend.
Tice was heard from in late November 2018 when he told his parents he might go hiking over the weekend. His phone signal was last received on Saturday, Nov. 24 near Woodmen and I-25, and he failed to show up to class at the U.S. Air Force Prep School Academy on Monday, Nov. 26. That same day, RMNP rangers found Tice's vehicle at the Longs Peak trailhead.
