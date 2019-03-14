About 80,000 Xcel customers in the Denver metro and northern Colorado areas remained without power early Thursday morning following the blizzard that slammed Colorado on Wednesday.
During the peak of power outages, more than 400,000 customers were affected. Many of them had their power restored Wednesday evening, but as of 4:30 a.m Thursday morning, 80,190 customers were without power.
'The storm is over but our response is not' - Pikes Peak region is still feeling impact of bomb cyclone
Xcel said full recovery will take multiple days, and that in addition to the 500 employees who were called to help restore power, 150 more from the company's northern states are expected to arrive in Colorado on Thursday to help. Click here to see an outage map.