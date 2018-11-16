A two-year legal saga over the gang rape of a 13-year-old Colorado Springs girl ended in bedlam Friday, with relatives of the reputed “ringleader” protesting his sentence by shouting taunts at prosecutors and victim’s family.
After a judge sentenced Jacolby Hasan Williams to 16 years to life in prison — the minimum sentence under the law — his mother and supporters filed out of court and erupted in a stream of invective in the hallway, much of it obscene.
“F—her grandfather, f—her family and f—the girl,” Williams’ mother shouted at piercing volume, apparently referring to the teenage victim.
The group of roughly a dozen people followed a police sergeant and members of the prosecution team to the elevator, focusing their anger on lead prosecutor Christina Perroni.
“You did this because you’re a white (expletive),” a woman shouted through a gap in the door moments before it closed.
While displays of emotion are common in court, the tone of Friday’s outburst was unusual, capping a case that seized headlines, and aroused passions, across the country. The presiding judge, Michael McHenry, received death threats from people who believed he was too lenient in accepting plea deals from four of Williams’ co-defendants. In each case, the judge did so at the request of both the prosecution and defense attorneys.
Williams was among five men and a 16-year-old boy arrested in December 2016 after the girl reported that she was pinned to a bed and raped by all six in Williams’ apartment. At a two-week trial in April, a jury convicted Williams of two counts of sexual assault, one including the allegation that force was applied, requiring a mandatory prison term.
He had faced an indeterminate sentence of 16-48 years on the top charge. Under Colorado’s stringent sentencing scheme for sex offenders, Williams can be held for the rest of his life, until he is deemed safe for release to the community.
After Williams’ trial, the girl’s claim on the stand that she was held down against her will was disputed by newly discovered evidence: Six minutes of cellphone audio capturing the girl’s voice as she apparently signals her willingness to perform a sex act.
That media file resulted in prosecutors tossing all charges against Williams’ 16-year-old brother, who would not be barred from sexual activity with a consenting 13-year-old under Colorado law.
The same isn’t true for Williams, who was 19 at the time, meaning the 13-year-old wouldn’t be lawfully able to grant consent.
In August, McHenry denied a motion for a retrial for Williams based on the new evidence, saying it was impossible to know what happened before or after the 6-minute period, and that forensic evidence showed the girl suffered injuries.
Retaining his composure after the sentencing, Williams’ uncle, John Baptiste Williams Jr., said his nephew was deprived of a fair trial and that McHenry “isn’t a fair judge.”
The audio was discovered after Colorado Springs police used newly acquired technology to circumvent the password on Williams’ teenage brother’s phone. During his comments at sentencing, McHenry defended his decision, saying that while he believed a jury should have heard the audio, he could not conclude that it met the legal threshold to overturn the convictions.
Williams intends to appeal and seek a new trial, one of his public defenders, Nathan Ojanen, said in court.
The victim wasn’t present in court. According to her family members, she has been in drug treatment programs and other counseling since the sexual assault.
The girl’s grandmother said she has been harassed on social media and fears going out in public.