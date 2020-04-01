cc049ea1b6cd484b9bc1052c3b56bf5b

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy in Colorado Springs with a high near 70 ahead of potential precipitation Thursday.

Thursday, with a high near 60, will see a chance of showers after noon and winds from 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. A chance of rain showers will persist through 7 p.m., and change to snow showers around 8 p.m. The chance of precipitation overnight is 50%, though accumulations should be less than a half inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the weather service:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60 and winds from 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. A chance of showers after noon, switching to a chance of snow showers between 7 and 8 p.m. A chance of snow showers after 8 p.m. A 50% chance of snow; accumulation of less than a half inch.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 45 and winds from 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds from 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high just over 70 and winds from 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high just under 70 and winds from 5-15 mph.

