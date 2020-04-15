Contamination of Fountain Valley’s water supply in 2016 withered interest in Widefield School District 3’s sole community garden, but with a new community water source and regular testing, the valley is back to budding.
Plot rental at the Talbott Elementary STEAM Innovation School garden dropped by 80% with the contamination, said Amber Rotramel, who runs the Parks and Recreation department for the school district and the community of Widefield.
Before that, the garden sold out annually after opening in 2012, Rotramel said. But it had just 20% usage after cancer-causing chemicals from U.S. Air Force firefighting foam infiltrated the valley’s wells.
With a rejuvenated look and feel — along with concerns about the coronavirus potentially decreasing commercial crop production — gardeners are expected to return.
“People are excited to get their plots going,” Rotramel said. “Just the physical activity of being outside again after being cooped up from the coronavirus helps with mental health.”
Community gardens are beneficial for all ages, she said. Lessons from them include teaching adults and children how things grow, building relationships among neighbors, and controlling how food is produced.
Already, seed shortages are being reported, indicating more residents intend to grow their own this season, said Mary Peck, spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Agriculture, which is connecting farmers and ranchers to state and federal recovery programs.
The department also formed a Food Security Task Force to assess coronavirus impacts on the state’s food and agriculture industries to “identify barriers that need to be removed or opportunities to activate to ensure food security across the supply chain.”
Peck said state officials are “watching developments in other states and working with them and other industry partners to anticipate potential issues and address them proactively.”
It’s a little too early to plant, but Security resident Melinda Allen and her two children are ready.
She has rented space at the Widefield garden for several years. Now the family has tilled their plot’s soil and decided what they want to plant.
“I love the size, how the water is right next to it, and my kids can use it and grow what they like,” Allen said.
The community garden facelift over the winter includes a more accessible and expanded layout. Instead of 30 large raised-bed plots, the space now has 17 smaller, 4-foot-by-8-foot raised beds and 17 in-ground spaces measuring 8 feet by 16 feet. Crews also brought in fresh soil.
“We redesigned it so you can walk into it,” Rotramel said.
Allen said she likes that her 9- and 11-year-old children can easily reach the plots, which she called “the perfect size for my kids.”
The family also intends to plant seeds in a newly designated Kids’ Zone area, which has four shareable beds for children who frequent the garden with their parents.
Teachers from Talbott won a grant from The Honeybee Conservancy to pay for a bee house to attract native pollinators to the garden. The unit will be installed on the outer perimeter of the chain-link fence that surrounds the garden, Rotramel said.
Educational programs for children and adults are being planned in conjunction with the school and Timberline Landscaping, which last year offered “Grow it Green” classes and will again, Rotramel said.
Plots are available to rent for a one-time refundable $25 deposit and either a $25 or $40 annual fee, depending on the size. Gardeners can plant from now to October. People who reserve a spot receive access to the locked site to work whenever they want.
Allen usually trek to the garden several times a week.
“It’s wonderful,” she said. “I’m so glad it’s there.”
The family plants a variety of flowers and vegetables. Last year, they found a swallowtail caterpillar at the garden, took it home, watched it grow and morph into a butterfly, then released it.
The project made for a valuable life lesson, Allen said.
For more information on the garden, go to https://parksandrec.wsd3.org/activities-programs/community-garden.
