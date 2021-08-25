perkins 8-25

Mugshot of Thomas Patrick Perkins, 50, who was arrested at the police operation center in downtown Colorado Springs on suspicion of crimes related to the sexual exploitation of children, was convicted in 2010 of attempting to solicit prostitution from a child.

 Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Colorado Springs police arrested a 50-year-old registered sex offender on Wednesday on suspicion of committing new crimes against children.

Thomas Patrick Perkins was arrested without incident at the downtown Colorado Springs police operations center on Wednesday, police said.

Perkins was arrested on suspicion of crimes related to the sexual exploitation of children by authorities with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, which is comprised of local and federal investigators.

In 2010, Perkins was convicted of attempting to solicit a child for prostitution in Central City. He’s now being held at the criminal justice center until he appears before a judge.

