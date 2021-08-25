Colorado Springs police arrested a 50-year-old registered sex offender on Wednesday on suspicion of committing new crimes against children.

Thomas Patrick Perkins was arrested without incident at the downtown Colorado Springs police operations center on Wednesday, police said.

Perkins was arrested on suspicion of crimes related to the sexual exploitation of children by authorities with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, which is comprised of local and federal investigators.

In 2010, Perkins was convicted of attempting to solicit a child for prostitution in Central City. He’s now being held at the criminal justice center until he appears before a judge.