Regis University has set up a website, Regisupdates.com, which provides working phone numbers and the latest information on an external malicious threat to its information technology system, which has caused the school to shut down its phones, website, email system and campus computers for an indeterminate amount of time.
The Colorado Springs campus has been affected in the temporary system-wide shut down.
Classes started Monday for students of the private Jesuit University headquartered in Denver. The class schedule is listed on the new website.
In a letter to students, the Rev. John P Fitzgibbons, president of the school, said the threat likely originated from a country outside the United States.