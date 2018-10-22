The relatively new Criminal Justice Coordinating Council will unveil its proposed action plan for the Pikes Peak region from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pikes Peak Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, El Paso County announced.
The council has two dozen representatives from the 4th Judicial District, local law enforcement agencies, nonprofits and other area organizations. The group reviews criminal justice-related topics to make recommendations to county commissioners, criminal justice offices and other agencies.
Council representatives will present a draft of their 2019–2021 action plan Tuesday, and people who attend can review the proposed goals and timelines, ask questions and make comments.