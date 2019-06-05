More than 100 senior citizens living at the Regency Tower Apartments won't be moving home until August after asbestos added to complications from a four-alarm fire that left one dead, residents were told Wednesday.
The May 24 blaze struck the building's 10th floor, prompting emergency evacuations and sending smoke and flame skyward from the high-rise off South 8th Street on Green Star Drive.
Several floors tested for poor air quality due to disturbed asbestos from the fire and ensuing clean-up, displacing all 123 of the "55 and older" residents of the 11-story building.
Some residents will be allowed to retrieve belongs before work to remove asbestos begins June 14. But residents of the top two floors will do without, contractors assigned to the job warned.
Residents will not have access to the building for at least two months, said Chris Weston, project manager of Colorado Premier Restoration Company, which is in charge of repair and inspection the work.
Many questions from residents, such as the cause of the fire were left unanswered. However, information booths for State Farm, the building's insurance provider, and Red Cross, which has helped to house those displaces by the blaze, were there to help. Building managers said those who want to move won't be charged for breaking leases.
Regency resident Lisa Brown, moved into the senior living space in January and is contemplating moving again after the fire claimed two cats who shared her 11th floor apartment.
"I think I'm going to have to move out but finding an affordable apartment is going to be impossible. I don't know if I can go back in there, emotionally." Brown said .
Her third cat was being treated at an animal hospital and is expected to recover.
"He'll be looking for his buddies. I'm taking one step at a time," Brown said. "I had a fire escape plan and how I'd get my cats out with me, but I was at work when I found out about the fire."
"You'll never think it'll be you," Brown said.
Some residents expressed appreciation for the buildings managers after the Wednesday gathering in front of the building's entrance.
"This is the best place. The manager, Jack, is really nice. If you need a repair done, they repair it quickly," said Chris Mitchell who has lived in the Regency for the past 7 years along with her husband Richard.
Weston told residents that these repairs won't happen quickly. The top two floors were contaminated by airborne asbestos, Weston said.
"It looks like we'll be camping for two months now," said Richard Mitchell, noti9ng the couple will stay in their motor home.
Staying in a motor home in Colorado Springs got harder this month when the city prohibited overnight campaign in the vehciles on public streets. And with tourists season in full-swing, campgrounds and trailer parks are jam-packed..
Asbestos, now linked to cancers including lung cancer, was commonly used to fire-proof structures from the late 1800's until it was banned in 1989 by the Environmental Protection Agency. Asbestos "popcorn" ceilings and flooring were installed when the Regency was built in 1965.
As contractors begin their work, fire investigators are still investigating the four-alarm blaze," which started in in a 10th floor closet. Four residents were pulled from the burning tower down ladders as 104 firefighters battled the blaze.
But after “an extensive physical evidence investigation” and witness interviews, fire department investigators haven't determines the cause.
Fire officials say the blaze does not appear to be related to arson.