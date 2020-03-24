John Murphy practices wise caution.
When he picked up Wednesday’s Gazette in his driveway, he carefully sprayed the paper’s plastic protective bag with watered-down bleach. He understands and respects the threat of coronavirus.
But there’s a gulf between caution and fear, and John refuses to lose himself in the terror that drains joy and strength and hope. I’m sure he’s reading these words armed with his big, stubborn smile.
For the past decade, John has dwelled in the shadow of death. In 2010, a doctor in Denver told him he suffered from stage 4 melanoma. The doctor gently suggested John prepare to die within three or four months.
Murphy remains with us. He’s a joyful warrior blessed by cutting edge experimental drugs. After enduring a decade of close brushes with death, he remains a man ruled by optimism and laughter.
This is an age of worry. Coronavirus has jolted our social order, inspired us to scurry into our homes, devastated the stock market, blurred our future and deflated our spirit.
Each morning, I wake early, look around my bedroom and start pondering the day. This has been my routine for decades. Yours, too.
This month’s mornings are different. Most mornings open with the invasion of an intimidating word:
Coronavirus.
I think of aged relatives and friends I love. I think of closed restaurants I yearn to visit. I think of economic agony and uncertainty. And, yes, it’s difficult to elude the fear.
Respect the virus, Murphy says.
But refuse to surrender to terror. Dwell in hope. Emphasize every uplifting detail of your life.
“I’m not going to live in fear,” Murphy says. “I’m not going to go through what I went through and let this damn virus take me down. I learned how to live with the reaper staring at you. When you’re playing dice with him, you don’t let him rattle you.”
John has lived in the same house with his wife Mary Kay on the southwest edge of Colorado Springs for more than 50 years. Because of his age and diminished immune system, the Murphys are virtually quarantined in their 100-year-old home.
This quarantine includes, to John’s sadness, the couple’s grandchildren. Amelia, 14, Falyn, 12 and Paine, 10, live next door, but all grandpa and grandpa can currently offer is distant air hugs.
“The only thing I can do is hole-up like Jesse James after a bank job,” John says. “The threshold of your house, if you keep it sealed, the reaper can’t get in. Keep that door closed to him.”
Inside, John and Mary Kay eat groceries delivered from King Soopers, read books and talk of their long journey together. They talk of the night they met, 54 years ago, at a dance in Denver. They talk of early dates. They talk of John’s long career as a defense attorney. They talk of family. They talk of big ideas.
These talks allow them to escape, in a way, from their stately home on the side of a mountain.
“We still have a conversation going all the time, and our house is big enough that we don’t get on each other’s nerves,” Mary Kay says. “Of course, it’s only been a couple weeks.”
She laughs.
“But we get along so well.”
The last decade has delivered a wild, scary ride for the Murphys. Mary Kay wondered if she would lose John 15 months ago. He was on a ventilator, gasping for breath. His mind was a haze. Death was near.
Mary Kay never surrendered hope.
“We never want to give up, and we never think of giving up,” Mary Kay says. “There is always something to climb over. We wait and figure out ways to get over it. We don’t stop and cry.”
John’s long walk with cancer helps him cherish each day. He often wonders, at daybreak as he gazes from his deck at the sun peaking over the eastern plains, how many sunrises he has left.
John savors these days he spends alone with Mary Kay even as he hopes for days when he can join his friends for long bike rides and laughs and meals at restaurants and bars. He respects the health requirements of March 2020 even as he looks to safer, superior days around the bend.
“Fear can go through you just like grief,” John says. “It doesn’t wash over you. It washes through you.”
Stand clear of fear, John says, as you savor each sunrise.