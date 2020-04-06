Ohio state Rep. Tavia Galonski (D) said that she will make a “referral for crimes against humanity” over President Trump’s promotion of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for novel coronavirus, despite its unproven benefits and lack of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.
“I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow,” Galonski tweeted late Sunday.
I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4— Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020
Trump has repeatedly promoted hydroxychloroquine, which is approved to treat conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, as a potential treatment for the virus, which the FDA said last week has led to a shortage of the drug.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci has reportedly been at odds with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro about promoting the drug, and said Sunday that its benefits remain largely unknown.
"The data are really just at best suggestive. There have been cases that show there may be an effect, and there are others to show there's no effect," Fauci said on CBS's "Face the Nation." "So I think in terms of science, I don't think we could definitively say it works."
