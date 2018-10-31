When Michelle Obama stops in Denver on her book tour in December, it’ll be actress Reese Witherspoon asking the questions on the Pepsi Center stage.
The Academy Award winner (for playing June Carter Cash in the 2005 film “Walk the Line”) was one of several celebrity moderators announced Tuesday for the former first lady’s tour to promote her upcoming memoir, “Becoming.” The book is due out Nov. 13, and the Denver appearance is Dec. 13.
Witherspoon also has starred in such movie hits as “Legally Blonde,” “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Wild,” and in the HBO series “Big Little Lies.”
Obama’s tour was expected to be big — she has sold out arenas, after all. And now we know just how star-studded it will be.
The list of moderators who will appear with Obama in various cities also includes media queen Oprah Winfrey, “Blackish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross, former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, actress Sarah Jessica Parker, comedian Phoebe Robinson, former NPR host Michelle Norris and poet Elizabeth Alexander.
Obama will engage in onstage conversations with the moderators in each city.
Some of the women are members of Obama’s friend squad, including Winfrey (who will help her pal kick off the tour in Chicago on Nov. 13) and Jarrett, who is slated to appear at the D.C. stop on Nov. 17 and in Dallas on Dec. 17.
As for the other women scheduled to be part of the tour, Ross will appear at the Nov. 15 stop in Los Angeles; Alexander will be at two New York events, on Nov. 25 and Dec. 1; Norris will join the appearances in Boston on Nov. 24 and San Jose on Dec. 14; and Parker will take the stage in Brooklyn on Dec. 19.
The former first lady announced a 10-city book tour titled “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama” in September.
Attendees can expect to hear about a range of experiences and events that shaped her life – from her childhood in Chicago to her years in the White House.
The Pepsi Center’s Altitude Tickets website lists a limited number of premium and VIP tickets still for sale, and tickets are also being traded on the resale market.
The Washington Post, Colorado Politics and 9News contributed to this report.