DURANGO — Investigators spent years scouring steep, wooded terrain off a rugged ATV trail for answers about what happened to Dylan Redwine. During their search, they would find bones that proved to belong to the missing 13-year-old and a skull that was first spotted by hikers who made the discovery while exploring a grassy patch of land.

They would also find a torn-up T-shirt, Miller Light and Coors Light beer cans, a Nike Air Jordan shoe, a Fila sock and a pair of headphones – items that would possibly lend more clues in the investigation that has culminated in the trial of the boy’s father, Mark Redwine.

He is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death for his son’s disappearance. Dylan Redwine was last seen alive in November 2012 while on a court-ordered visit with his father at his home in Vallecito.

Some of his remains were found just up the road on Middle Mountain in June 2013, and his skull wouldn’t be found until November 2015 approximately five miles away.

Tonya Golbricht, a now-retired investigator for the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, was part of these efforts. Wednesday marked her second day on the witness stand during Redwine’s trial, which is now in its second of what was scheduled to be four weeks.

Golbricht said investigators were able to narrow down an area on Middle Mountain as a focal point for the search after finding a Fila sock and Air Jordan shoe on June 22, 2013.

