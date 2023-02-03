Trail improvement work at Red Rock Canyon Open Space will start this month.

“This work will improve and enhance the experience for all trail users visiting Red Rock Canyon Open Space,” said Project Manager David Deitemeyer in a Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department press release.

The project will work to improve six of the park’s most heavily trafficked trails by rerouting damaged sections, reinforcing existing trailheads, and providing protection to environmentally sensitive areas of the park, according to the department.

The department also plans on enhancing the park experience by planting native vegetation, which the department said, “will blend and complement the surrounding terrain.”

The reclamation work along the Red Rock Canyon Trail and the Roundup Trail "will restore an existing incompatible land disturbance created prior to the open space acquisition, improve drainage and erosion issues by re-directing water run-off coming out of the canyon and improve the open space trails," according to the press release.

Deitemeyer said the project is comparable to the Greenlee Trail and Lion Trail improvements that were completed in 2021.

Park goers should expect heavy machinery and minimal, intermittent closures on the Overlook Trail, Sand Canyon Trail, Chamberlain Trail and the Palmer Red Rock Trail, Parallel Trail, Waterfall Trail, and Intemann Trials throughout the duration of construction.

There will be intermittent trail closures, and heavy equipment operating in multiple areas, though the department hopes to maintain park access throughout construction areas as much as possible, Deitemeyer said.

Work on the project is expected to run through September 2023. The department is asking patrons to be respectful of the project and plan alternate routes to avoid project construction using designated trails.