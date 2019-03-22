After nearly three weeks of historic avalanches and round-the-clock plowing, Red Mountain Pass reopened Friday morning.
“This was a difficult and challenging operation,” Colorado Department of Transportation Maintenance Superintendent Greg Stacy said in a news release. “Mother Nature kept hitting us with multiple storms in a row.
“It was frustrating because the conditions forced us off the mountain for days because of the threat of avalanches hitting the highway. However, we knew the risk was too high and it was not safe to work. It was the right thing to do for the safety of our operators.”
The pass, the most direct route between Silverton and Ouray, closed March 3 because the already dangerous road were being pummeled by avalanches. The Riverside shed, a concrete enclosure designed to protect cars from slides, was buried under 60 feet of snow, rocks, trees and other debris.
Twenty-one avalanches rumbled down on the 20-mile stretch of the “Million Dollar Highway,” with many others falling short of the road, CDOT said in a news release.
The Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado Avalanche Information Center were reluctant to send plows to the shed because of the threat of more avalanches. The two state agencies spent the next 2½ weeks bombing surrounding slopes in hopes of triggering an avalanche and clearing the way for workers to try to blast through the barrier of snow in the shed.
Finally, on March 15, snow in the legendary East Riverside slide path collapsed under the concussion of an explosive thrown from a helicopter. CDOT had crews at the ready to get to work in and around the shed and they broke through to the south of the shed the next day and began clearing the remainder of the Ouray side of the pass.
By the time the road reopened Friday morning, the pass had been shut down more than 515 hours during the 2018-2019 winter. That is 53.5 more hours than the recent record set in 2007-2008, according to data CDOT began collecting data in 2004.
It is also the longest continuous closure that 15-year veteran plow driver Dack Klein remembers. During the 2007-2008 winter, Klein recalled the pass being closed 11 days.
