A red-light traffic camera will go live on Thursday at the intersection of Fillmore Street and Union Boulevard, Colorado Springs police announced Tuesday.

It will mark the beginning of a 30-day grace period in which warnings will be sent to violators but not fines. On Sept. 5, drivers who enter the intersection after the light has turned red will be assessed a $75 fine. Northbound lanes on Union and the northbound to westbound turn lanes of the intersection will be affected.

The red-light camera is part of the city's Red-Light Safety Camera Program, which seeks to protect "drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red-light running," police said in a release.

Here is a list of Colorado Springs intersections with red-light cameras:

• East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road

• Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive

• North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle

• North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard

• Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

• Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard

• East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard

• East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive

• Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard

• Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard

• Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road

• Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard

• Maizeland Road and North Academy Boulevard

• Voyager Parkway and North Academy Boulevard

• West Colorado Avenue and 31st Street

• South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard

• Voyager Parkway and Interquest Parkway