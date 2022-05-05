Red light cameras

Eastbound traffic on Platte Avenue drives past the red-light camera at Platte Avenue and Chelton Road in April 2019.

 THE GAZETTE File

Red light cameras are coming to another busy intersection in Colorado Springs as part of the police department's "Red Light Safety Camera Program." Police officials announced the activation of a camera system at Maizeland Road and Academy Boulevard on Thursday. 

The camera system will be in a calibration phase from May 5 to May 12. Police officials said this phase is just to make sure the cameras are functioning. From May 12 to June 12 there will be a 30-day grace period. Those who run the red light during this period will receive a written warning by mail. On June 12 and afterwards, violators will be assessed a $75 citation with no points. 

Other red light camera locations include: 

• East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road

• Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive

• North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle

• North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard

• Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain

• Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard

• East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard

• East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive

• Austin Bluffs and North Academy

• Platte and North Murray

• Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road (currently in a warning period; May 18th is the first day for citations)

• Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard  (currently in a warning period; May 18th is the first day for citations)

