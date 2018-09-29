A red flag warning was issued for much of El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, on Saturday afternoon as temperatures surge above average.
The warning will be in place from 12 to 6 p.m., the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
"Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires," the warning says. Saturday could bring 10 to 15 mph winds with gusts of up to 25 mph in the region.
The weather service predicted highs of 83 degrees Saturday and 81 degrees Sunday in Colorado Springs.
On average, temperatures reach 69 degrees Sept. 29 and 30, weather service data show.
Skies are expected to be mostly sunny Saturday and sunny Sunday, with mild winds each day and night.