Warm conditions and strong winds are likely Tuesday in Colorado Springs, forecasters at the National Weather Service Office in Pueblo predict.
Strong southwest winds – with gusts as high as 30 mph – are expected over the mountains southern I-25 corridor, the weather service warns. Temperatures are expected to reach 52 degrees.
The weather service issued a red flag warning for areas northeast and southeast of Colorado Springs. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and high temperatures can cause fires to ignite and spread quickly.
Windy most areas with RED FLAG conditions over the Raton Mesa region this afternoon #cowx pic.twitter.com/Keu2gcwnXu— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 14, 2020
While winds are expected to slow down by Wednesday, they will likely return stronger, by the end of the week. Expect winds up to 40 mph on Friday, forecasters say.
Here’s the forecast for the week from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny with a high of 52 and a low around 24. Southwest wind between 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 44 and a low around 20.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 46 and a low around 28.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 50 and a low around 20.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 45 and a low around 23.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 48 and a low around 22.