El Paso and surrounding counties will be under a red flag warning most of the day Monday as temperatures top 70 and sustained winds blow up to 20 mph.
The warning, which lasts from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., also includes Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Bent and Baca counties.
Conditions will favor the quick ignition, growth and spread of fires during the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Colorado Springs has a forecast high temperature of 71 on Monday with sunny skies. Expect an overnight low of 40 before a similarly warm and sunny Tuesday.
Here's the forecast for the remainder of the work week:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a forecast high of 72 and winds from 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A high near 50, and winds from 10 mph. Rain and snow showers possible before noon; rain showers possible after noon. Thunder may occur.
Friday: A high just under 60, and winds around 5 mph. A chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., switching to potential rain showers.