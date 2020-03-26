Thursday's weather outlook calls for sunny skies through much of the day with a forecast high temperature of 70 degrees in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
There is, however, another red flag warning for gusty winds and high fire danger. The warning spans from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for El Paso and Pueblo counties, along with the rest of southeastern Colorado. The weather service anticipates a 10- to 15-mph southwest wind, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
"A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior," the weather service says.
The forecast for the rest of the week, via the National Weather Service:
Friday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Rain and snow showers likely between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., then snow showers likely after 9 p.m.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.