Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Periods of rain and snow this morning, then turning windy with snow this afternoon. Snow will be heavy with blowing and drifting possible. High 37F. Winds NNW at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.