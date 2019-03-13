As snow driven by hurricane-force winds closed U.S. 24 at Calhan and roared over Monument Hill, the Red Cross opened a series of shelters for stranded drivers.

County officials said five shelters were open, complete with "water and snacks."

The shelters are at:

  • Patriot Learning Center, Falcon, 1990 Swingline Road
  • Peyton Fire Department, 13665 Railroad
  • St. Paul's Church, Calhan, 1450 5th St.
  • St. Peter's Church, Monument, 55 Jefferson St.
  • Kilmer Elementary School, Colorado Springs, 4285 Walker Road

