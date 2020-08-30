Colorado Springs had planned to mark the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in the U.S. with 100 women leading the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade in March.
"We’re the kickoff event for the community as everyone emerges from the cocoon from winter," Kaleigh O'Donnell, the parade's communications director, said in a news release. "We’re one of the largest events in town and thousands would be have been able to partake and see this momentous event."
But like so many gatherings around the country, the plans were squashed by the onslaught of COVID-19.
Instead of marching among the masses, the parade's organizers decided to gather 60 women from "all walks of life" to recreate a photograph taken in 1923 of suffragists at Garden of the Gods.
The 2020 photo echoes the past celebration as woman clothed in white held yellow and purple banners and signs that read "Votes for Women."
In 1923, women from 10 different states gathered for an event known as the Equal Right Pageant. The event celebrated women's newly granted right to vote with a reenactment the Seneca Falls Convention of 1848.
The convention birthed the Declaration of Sentiments — a document that called for women to be recognized as equal. Although the 19th Amendment wasn't ratified until 1920, women in Colorado had the right to vote through referendum since 1893.
The photo is not only laced with meaning from the past but serves as a reminder for what's at stake as women continue to navigate the challenges of increasing women's rights, O'Donnell, the photo's organizer, said in the news release.
Influential and prominent women — trailblazers and advocates in fields including politics and nonprofit work — joined the photo recreation. A range of generations were pictured from Mary Lou Makepeace, the first woman to serve as mayor of Colorado Springs, to 8-year-old Laura Martinez.
"She understands the power of what she can do, she represents the future," O'Donnell said of Martinez. "She is the next step in the electronic generation TikToking their way to White House."
Copies of the photo will be distributed to the Pikes Peak Library District, The Pioneers Museum and Garden of the God's Visitor's Center.
"It was a great way to monumentalize the anniversary," O'Donnell said. "I'm glad there will be something in a museum someday with all these women pictured."