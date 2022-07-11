The Fountain woman arrested last week after admitting to a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy was regarded by the victim as a "mother figure," according to an affidavit.

The affidavit obtained by The Gazette also shows that Andrea Neenet Serrano, 31, became pregnant after having sexual relations with the boy, whose name was redacted from the affidavit.

According to reports, a therapist was the first to inform officers of the relationship between Serrano and the boy — who is now 14 but was 13 at the time of the incident — on June 27.

After being reported to the Fountain Police Department, Serrano was interviewed by detectives and confessed to having a sexual relationship with the boy. The affidavit states that Serrano told detectives the victim spent several nights at her house and was even living with her for "several weeks."

Serrano stated to detectives that "he (the victim) looked at her (Serrano) like a mother figure and even called her mom before."

After being interviewed Serrano also disclosed she was pregnant with the victim's child.

Serrano was arrested July 5 on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child.

She was placed in El Paso County jail, where she remains on a $70,000 bond. Serrano will make her first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on Tuesday, where the prosecution could file additional charges.

Court records show Serrano is also facing one misdemeanor charge of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury from January of this year.