The arrests of two brothers accused of distributing fentanyl from their Colorado Springs liquor store came after a two-month undercover operation by police, an affidavit shows.

The investigation into the liquor store, owned and operated by brothers Brian Yi, 40, and Steve Yi, 44, began at the start of May when a confidential informant told the Colorado Springs Police Department that the Yi brothers were selling illegal narcotics, the affidavit states.

An undercover officer went to the liquor store, Austin Bluffs Plaza Liquors at 4331 N. Academy Blvd., with the confidential informant in late May , according to the affidavit. The affidavit states that the undercover officer bought a redacted substance from Steve Yi referred to as "blues."

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, blues is a common slang code word for oxycodone.

The undercover officer bought 100 pills for $600 from Steve Yi, and submitted those pills to be tested the same day, the affidavit says. The pills tested presumptive positive for a substance whose name was redacted from the affidavit.

Police repeated the operation two more times, once in June and once in early July. During one of the undercover operations, Steve Yi admitted to the undercover officer that he had "approximately 10,000 blues for sale" at any given time, the affidavit states.

The undercover officer noted that the Yi brothers were always armed with a handgun while operating business in the liquor store.

In total, the undercover officer bought 300 blues for a total of $1,800 from both Brian and Steve Yi, the affidavit states. All tests on the recovered pills tested presumptive positive for a redacted substance, according to the affidavit.

On the final visit to the liquor store on July 7, the undercover officer told Steve Yi that he would come back on July 11 to purchase 1,000 pills for $5,000. Instead, the brothers were arrested.

On July 13, a press release announced the arrests of Brian and Steve Yi for allegedly distributing fentanyl, among various other drugs.

Police said they found $36,100, 2,000 fentanyl pills, 2.36 pounds of cocaine, 14.6 grams of Zanex pills, 11.3 grams of oxycodone pills and just over 3.5 pounds of marijuana products. Police said three handguns and an assault rifle were also found at the liquor store.

Both of the Yi brothers were arrested on suspicion of three charges related to the distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of narcotics. Additional charges could be added by the prosecution prior to their first court appearances, set for July 27.

Court records show Steve and Brian Yi have each posted a bond of $50,000 and are no longer detained in El Paso County jail.