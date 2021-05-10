Colorado Springs could see up to 3 inches of snow overnight Monday in what would be a record setting amount of powder for May 10, the weather service said.
The record snowfall for May 10 hit half an inch in 2006, data from the weather service showed.
Areas of northern El Paso County and eastern parts of Teller County, especially elevations above 7,500 feet, could see between 6 and 10 inches of snow, Stephen Hodanish, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said.
"It’s defiantly going to snow and could come down heavy," Hodanish said. "There could be some impacts so people are just going to have to use some common sense and go slow."
But Hodanish said most of the snow in Colorado Springs could melt by mid-day Tuesday.
"We’re going to get much needed precipitation and this is going to help the drought situation," Hodanish said. "It’s not going to end it, but will help it."
The snow could bring up to 1.5 inches of liquid to vegetation around the area, Hodanish said.
Even though the storm could break daily records for snow accumulation, snow in early May is not uncommon, Peter Goble, a climatologist and drought specialist for Colorado Climate Center, said.
"It doesn’t give more benefit than a cool soaking rain," Goble said. "But I do expect it to continue improving drought conditions."
During the past six months Colorado surpassed average precipitation by an inch, but as of the past 12 months the state's precipitation measured 4 inches behind average levels thanks to a dry summer and fall, Goble said.
Drivers in Colorado Springs should be especially careful between 10 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Corey Rivera, a snow manger for Colorado Springs, wrote in a new release.
"Elevation will play a major role in snow totals as well as the intensity of the precipitation," Rivera wrote. "Light snow showers likely melt on contact while heavier snow will pile up faster than it can melt making for a messy snow accumulation forecast and a wide range of potential accumulations."