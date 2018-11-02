A day after Colorado Springs set a record for traffic fatalities in a year, a man was killed in a T-bone crash during the morning commute south of downtown, police said.
The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. as a gray sedan heading north on South Nevada Avenue attempted to turn left onto Cimarron Street and Nevada Avenue. A silver SUV heading south on Nevada broadsided the sedan in the intersection, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.
The driver of the sedan was thrown from the car and killed. The woman driving the SUV and a young child in the passenger seat were hospitalized with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries. Black declined to say if the man, whose name has not been released, was wearing a seat belt.
His death is the 45th traffic fatality this year, two more than the previous record set in 1986.
"These are senseless fatalities," Black said.