Colorado Springs weather broke records Tuesday when the temperature hit 83 degrees — and more record-breaking heat could be ahead this week.

The last record for April 11 was set in 1982,when thermostats peaked at 80. High temperatures on this day average 60, a significant 23 degrees lower than the hot and dry 83 degrees that Colorado Springs saw around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Pueblo also joined the Pikes Peak region with record-breaking heat Tuesday after temps reached 89 degrees, breaking a record of 88 set in 2018.

The Weather Service warns that spotty critical fire conditions are ongoing Tuesday evening with dryness, low humidity and gusty winds across parts of the Interstate 25 corridor. High fire danger is expected across south and southeast Colorado through Thursday as winds pick up amid continued dryness and heat.

A multi-authority effort responded Tuesday afternoon to the Rampart fire, which sparked near Woodland Park and has burned approximately 21 acres in the Waldo Canyon fire burn scar. The Colorado Springs Fire Department also responded to smaller fire events in the city, including a small grass fire that was contained to a dead tree near downtown.

High temps are forecast near 80 in Colorado Springs Wednesday for what the Weather Service has called another "day of record warmth." The record for April 12 was set in 2010 with a high of 77, so if tomorrow's temperature forecast holds true, the Springs is in for another record-breaker.

The forecast high for Thursday in the city is 73 before a cooldown Friday where highs are expected around 54, setting course for a somewhat cooler weekend.