Hot-air balloons, barbecues and baking in the sun are on tap for Monday's Labor Day around Colorado Springs.
Record-breaking heat is forecast for Monday, with a high temperature of 96 degrees expected, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. A northwest wind of 5-10 mph is forecast Monday afternoon, but wind is not expected to impact the morning balloon ascension at the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off at Memorial Park.
If the forecast high is reached, that would top the current record of 94 degrees for Sept. 2, set in 1995.
Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be cooler, with highs in the mid-80s.