Temperatures throughout Colorado shattered records Friday as triple-digit heat rolled in after recent weeks of rainfall.
“The whole state’s pretty toasty,” meteorologist Cameron Simcoe said.Cities along the I-25 corridor began seeing record heat early in the afternoon on Friday. In Colorado Springs, residents endured temperatures that tied a 96-degree record set 38 years ago.
By 2 p.m., Pueblo residents had seen temperatures outside reach a sweltering 103 degrees, breaking the city’s previous record set in 2016. In Alamosa, outside temperatures reached 92 degrees early Friday afternoon, breaking a previous July 9 record set in 1981.
The last time Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Alamosa were this hot was on June 18, when all three cities set records for that day of the year.
High temperatures were recorded in western Colorado as well, reaching 107 degrees, breaking its all-time heat record of 106. The last time the Western Slope city saw temperatures that high was in 2002.
Miller said that heat was consistent throughout the lower valleys of western Colorado, and that some remote areas of desert may see temperatures as high as 110. Triple-digit heat would also continue into next week, according to meteorologist Megan Stackhouse.
“We’re staying nice and hot through the weekend and into next week,” she said.
The high temperatures come after two weeks of rainfall that last weekend caused highway-closing mudslides on I-70 near Glenwood Canyon and flash flood alarms to go off throughout the bottom part of the state.
Friday’s hot weather, which in central and southern Colorado abated just after 3 p.m. as clouds rolled in, isn’t expected to last.
Saturday, Colorado Springs residents can expect slight winds, a high of 83 degrees, and a small chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon, signaling a return to rainy forecasts for the month of July.
“This was one little quick shot of summer heat, and then we’ll cool off again for a couple days,” Simcoe said. “The weekend will be much cooler than today.”