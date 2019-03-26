After a bald eagle in Colorado watched her lifelong mate die, wildlife professionals said that, truthfully, she and her eggs didn’t stand much of a chance. She was alone – truly no mate to man the nest if she went looking for food.
But this eagle is proving she is a strong, independent woman who will beat the odds, even if they’re stacked against her. In a two-week span, she became a widow, she single-handedly nurtured her two eggs, and she also seemingly found herself a new, younger man.
The eagle’s mate died at about the same time the bomb cyclone hit Colorado on March 13. She mourned him, as did Winston Herbert, the wildlife photographer who has observed their nest for years. Herbert continued to keep watch over the nest, where, on Friday, he saw something unexpected. Herbert stopped by at about 11 a.m. and found a new guy hanging around (and apparently, others have taken notice, too).
