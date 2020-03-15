Recent visitors and residents of a handful of Colorado mountain resort communities have been asked by the state health department to minimize contact with other people because of the fast-spreading COVID-19.
On Sunday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment advised people advised residents and recent visitors to Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunninson counties to minimize contact with other people—even if they're not experiencing symptoms.
“We’re seeing extensive outbreaks in these communities,” said Rachel Herlihy, state health department epidemiologist said in a release.
“We are asking people to take this voluntary action to slow the spread of the disease in Colorado and keep people safe. If we do this now, our hope is that we can slow down the spread of this virus and lessen the potential stress on our health care systems and workers.”
Colorado's high country, where the first positive case of novel coronavirus was reported, has been hit particularly hard.
On Saturday, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order closing all ski areas in the state for a week. According to CDPHE, there were at least 18 positive COVID-19 cases from people who have spent time in Eagle County, 13 in Pitkin County, 6 in Gunnison County, and 3 in Summit County.
"Many additional tests are pending, and it is likely there is sustained community transmission of COVID-19 in these areas," the Sunday release stated.
The health department recommends the following for residents and visitors
- If you live in Colorado and are leaving one of these communities, you should minimize contact with other people for 14 days and watch for the development of symptoms like cough, fever, and shortness of breath.
- If you are visiting Colorado from out of state and do not currently have symptoms (cough, fever, and shortness of breath), you can return home and practice social distancing there.
- If you have symptoms, stay where you are, isolate yourself from others, and call a health care provider or nurse line before seeking care. Do not fly. Do not use public transportation or ride-shares.