Monsoonal rains passing through much of southern Colorado and the Front Range are helping to tamp down wildfires but won’t have much effect on the likelihood of them breaking out in August and in the fall, meteorologists say.
“We still have a long way to go to alleviate fire concerns across much of the state because of the long-term drought,” said Bureau of Land Management meteorologist Tim Mathewson.
At the start of 2018, about 93 percent of the state was in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Though late spring snow eased dry conditions, 82.15 percent of the state still is considered to be in a drought as of Tuesday. Monitors that track daily stream flows show parts of Colorado are still low, and several major reservoirs around the region are well below capacity, The Associated Press reported.
Northern and central El Paso County are mostly considered to be in a moderate drought, though the south and eastern portions are in a severe to extreme drought.
In assessing fire potential, meteorologists consider fuel conditions and the duration and frequency of rains, among other factors. The moisture content and flammability of grasses in Colorado changes day to day with humidity. During wet spells, like last week, grasses aren’t available to burn.
“But get a hot, dry, windy day tomorrow, and they’re ready to burn,” Mathewson said. “They’re very small, so they can take on and lose moisture very quickly.”
Heavier fuel loads, like logs more than 3 inches in diameter, respond to moisture over a longer period of time, usually about a month or two, Mathewson said. Usually, those fuels are covered by snow throughout the winter and start to dry out after the spring runoff. But this year, the majority of the fuels were exposed and began drying out during the winter.
“Those fuels set the stage for this fire season and have been carrying a lot of the big fires this year— Spring Creek, Lake Christine and others,” Mathewson said.
For their moisture levels to rebound, the heavy fuels would need much more than a week of torrential downpours.
“If all monthly average of moisture falls on the first day of the month, and then it doesn’t rain for four weeks, you’ll have fire risk, versus, if you have two, three or four precipitation events spread out in the month. That’s a better situation,” Mathewson said.
The rains have largely missed northwest Colorado, where multiple active wildfires, including two near Meeker and one near Kremmling, would have benefited from the moisture. Mathewson said the Southwest monsoon “more often than not” does not reach areas north of Grand Junction, so the dry conditions are not a surprise.
As a result, the large fire frequency continues through August in northwest Colorado, whereas large fire frequency peaks in July and starts to decrease in August throughout the rest of the state.
In the BLM’s most recent fire potential outlook, published Thursday, meteorologists predicted above-average large fire potential for areas of northwest Colorado and average large fire potential for the rest of the state between late July and November.
Although peak large fire season for the Pikes Peak region has passed, the Colorado Springs Fire Department is urging citizens to stay alert and continue mitigating their properties as needed.
“There is a common misconception when it rains that people can start to neglect mitigation,” said Jeremy Taylor, the Fire Department’s Wildfire Mitigation program administrator. “This time of year, when the dead grass gets rain, it greens up and grows. Then, in the fall, when it dries out again, that’s when we have bigger fall grass fires.”
“Ultimately, it can lead to the demise of a house,” he said.
The Fire Department, along with insurer USAA, spread their message Thursday when Fire Marshal Brett Lacey along with a USAA Colorado Springs official fielded questions about fire mitigation from broadcast networks in 23 cities across the U.S. With more than 36,000 wildfires having burned in the U.S. this year across almost 4 million acres, widespread education is necessary.
“We want to send the message of ‘sharing the responsibility’ to Colorado Springs and people nationwide,” Taylor said.
“Here in Colorado Springs, we have a little less than a half a million folks who understand the risks and hazards of wildfire because of what this city has experienced in the past.”