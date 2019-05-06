A 22-year-old man who graduated from Colorado College last year was the only American killed in an airplane crash Sunday in Moscow that claimed 41 lives, officials say.
Jeremy Brooks majored in environmental science, says a letter to Colorado College students from Alex Hernández-Siegel, college chaplain and associate dean of students.
Brooks, who was from Santa Fe, N.M., had gone to Russia to work as a professional fishing guide. It was the first time he had left the United States, friends told The Washington Post.
Brooks was "an amiable student with a love for ecology," his adviser, Miro Kummel, said in a statement.
Kummel said Brooks was one of his most talented students and was "someone who always had a smile on his face and was always there to assist his peers."
A Sukhoi SSJ100, known as the Superjet, took off from Moscow Sunday evening but was airborne only 28 minutes before returning to make an emergency landing. The jet's unburned fuel ignited after a rough touchdown. Seventy-eight people were on board, bound for Murmansk in northern Russia.
A day after the horrifying accident at Sheremetyevo International Airport, Russian news media quoted surviving pilot Denis Evdokimov as saying he followed procedures for landing with excess weight. But the crew reportedly did not dump any fuel to lighten its load, as is usual for flights that have to land soon after takeoff.
The pilot said he was not certain why the jet landed hard. Video showed flames bursting from its underside as it touched down, then raging across the rear of its fuselage within seconds as the jet bounced down the runway.
When the plane came to a halt, some people aboard plunged down inflatable slides deployed from the front of the jet.
Evdokimov said the aircraft had lost radio communications because of a lightning strike, but it was not clear if that precipitated the emergency landing.
Storms were passing through the Moscow area when the plane landed.
Investigators were looking into three possible causes of the disaster: inexperienced pilots, equipment failure and bad weather, according to Svetlana Petrenko, spokeswoman for the nation's main investigative agency.
"The crew did everything in its power to save passenger lives and provide emergency assistance to those involved," the airline, Aeroflot, said on its website. "Tragically, they were unable to save all of those aboard."
CC graduate Brooks learned to tie his own flies as a child, friend Stewart Otterberg, 23, told The Washington Post. His love was to be on a river, floating flies in pursuit of trout.
"His smile was infectious. He never had anything bad to say about anyone," said Otterberg, who had known Brooks since about ninth grade.
Ivan Valdez, who hired Brooks at age 16 as a guide in Santa Fe, told The Post that clients and fellow guides loved working with him.
"He’s gifted, man," said Valdez, who owns The Reel Life in Santa Fe. "That kid was one of the most gifted anglers you will ever meet. But it's not only that. It was his maturity and the way he was with people. Jeremy loved everybody. He cared for so many people in this world."
His mother sparked his love of fishing by getting him a fly-fishing tour as a birthday present, Valdez told The Post.
Brooks said he was going to work at "the most prestigious fly fishing lodge in the world," his best friend, Marco Rossetti, told The Santa Fe New Mexican.
"It costs about $15,000 for a week of fishing, and to get the position that he got is unheard of," Rossetti said. "That’s not an easy job to get. I think there’s only two or three Americans who have ever guided there."
Brooks "just spent an entire month with the new rod that he bought for that job,” Rossetti told The New Mexican. "He spent an entire month up in Washington just learning to cast. Didn’t even catch a fish. Took work so serious that he flew across the country just to cast for a month — day in, day out. He wanted to be the best. He is the best. Always has been."
Dozens of people were mourning Brooks Monday on his Instagram account, @backcountrybrooks, which has only photos of him fishing or holding fish. In his profile, he described himself as "that kid from New Mexico."
