Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.