Three men who escaped Sunday from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Aurora, including a suspect in a rape on Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, were captured Thursday.
Amilcar Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, from El Salvador, and Douglas Amaya-Arriaga, 18, and Carlos Perez-Rodriguez, 18, both from Honduras, escaped from the Aurora Contract Detention Facility about noon by scaling a 15-foot chain link fence and making their way over a wall in the recreation area, an ICE news release says.
The circumstances of their escape remain under investigation.
The men reportedly made their way to a "safe house" in Colorado Springs, where they spent three nights, the release says. Their goal was to earn enough money to leave Colorado, but they were forced to split up after they were recognized.
ICE did not explain what was meant by a "safe house."
Aguilar-Hernandez was found by ICE deportation officers in Colorado Springs, the release says. To evade capture, he slept at a job site and gave his possessions to the other men who escaped.
Amaya-Arriaga was found in a suburban Denver house, where another man in the country illegally agreed to harbor him, the release says. ICE deportation officers arrested Amaya-Arriaga and the other man.
Perez-Rodriguez was arrested by deportation officers in Denver as he left an apartment in a large complex.
Aguilar-Hernandez has a criminal conviction for felony trespassing and is a suspect in a rape case at Fort Carson, the release says. No details about the Fort Carson case were available.
The other two men have no previous criminal history.
The men remain in ICE custody pending a transfer to U.S. Marshals Service custody "for federal prosecution for their escape," the release says. The Colorado U.S. Attorney's Office has accepted all three cases for criminal prosecution.