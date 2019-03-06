Recall petitions are being drafted against two Democratic legislators for their votes on a state bill that adds Colorado to the national popular vote compact.
And a Facebook page has been set up to start a recall of Gov. Jared Polis, though he has yet to sign the bill.
Statements of purpose, the first step before the petition filing, have been submitted to the Secretary of State's Office. Targeted are state Sen. Jeff Bridges of Greenwood Village and Rep. Meg Froelich of Englewood, both of whom voted for Senate Bill 42.
The measure would add Colorado to a multi-state compact that, given enough participating states with sufficient electoral votes, would direct Colorado's nine Electoral College votes to whichever presidential candidate wins the national popular vote.
Eleven states plus Washington, D.C., with a combined 172 Electoral College votes, have signed the compact, which would go live when the compact has 270 electoral votes, the number required to elect the president.
Another 11 states are considering such legislation, but the compact is unlikely to happen before the 2020 presidential election.
Matt Anthony of Englewood filed the first steps toward the recall petition, the Secretary of State's Office reports. Once Anthony submits a hard copy of the petition, the secretary of state has seven days to approve it. Contact information for Anthony wasn't available.
For Bridges, the petition will need 19,703 signatures; for Froelich, it's 9,587. Both have to be collected with 60 days of the petition's approval. Any legislator can be recalled after the session has gone past five days.
These are "the same folks who just lost by historic margins trying to undo the will of the people of Colorado," Bridges said Tuesday. "They lost fair and square but hope they can sneak through in a recall and somehow win when no one is looking. It won't work.
"This goes against our Colorado values, and their cynicism about our voters will be proven wrong once again. ... I'm not intimidated by bullies."
A recall wastes taxpayer money that should go to schools and roads, Bridges added.
Froelich said her focus is "on doing the work of House District 3. We have exciting opportunities, and that's where my focus and energy will remain.
"It's cynical," she said of the action. "I find the work of the legislature challenging and rewarding, and I will keep doing it."
A recall of Polis would require more than 631,000 signatures to get to the ballot. And he cannot be recalled until he's been in office at least six months, advises the Secretary of State's Office.
The Facebook page set up to discuss his recall has been around since 2014 and has gone through several iterations, including an apparent effort to recall then-Gov. John Hickenlooper throughout 2017 and 2018.
A petition to require that Senate Bill 42 go to voters in the 2020 general election was filed Feb. 21, the same day the House gave final approval to the bill. The petition proponents — Monument Mayor Don Wilson and Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese — would have to submit more than 124,000 signatures to get that measure on the ballot.