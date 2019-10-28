Trick-or-treaters might need to shovel their way through neighborhoods this Halloween as another round of snow is expected Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs.

Heavy snow Monday should taper off about 3 p.m. over the Pikes Peak region. The forecast daytime snow totals for Colorado Springs range 4 to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, but accumulations measured up to 7 inches before noon on Monday. Follow live weather updates on road conditions, flights, closures and more.

"Another storm system from the northwest will bring similar conditions through Wednesday," meteorologist Mark Wankowski said. Overnight snow is not expected, but skies will stay cloudy with a low of 11 degrees Tuesday morning. The second round of snow is expected to start Tuesday after noon with daily temperatures again in the 20s.

Moderate snowfall is expected from Tuesday's storm, bringing another 2 to 4 inches to the Pikes Peak region. "A light upslope wind is likely in the morning, but gusts should not exceed more than 20 mph so blizzard conditions are not expected," according to Wankowski. To check local road conditions, visit the Gazette's interactive traffic map.

An 80% chance of snow is expected Wednesday before 1 p.m., but accumulations should only be up to 2 inches in Colorado Springs. Snow showers are possible late Wednesday with low amounts. The sun is expected to return Thursday with a high of 38 degrees on Halloween.

Skies are expected to stay clear through the weekend with warming weather. Sunday's high is expected to reach 52 degrees.