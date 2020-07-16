Friday at 9 a.m. a wireless emergency alert will be sent to all mobile devices in the State of Colorado announcing the mandatory mask order issued by Governor Jared Polis. The mandatory mask order goes into effect at midnight Friday, 2020 and is in effect for 30 days.
