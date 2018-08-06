The Gazette readers describe being caught up in the hailstorm that hit the Colorado Springs area on Monday.

- Sarah Alice: Driving along 115. Had to pull over and crawl in the backseat as glass rained down from my shattered windshield and my back windshield was completely gone. (Facebook)

- Michelle Gordon: We were at the Zoo. My husband, myself and our four children had just got into our van. Within moments the hail started and we couldn't leave. We had the kids get into the middle of the van away from the windows. They screamed the whole time poor babies. It was the scariest thing ever but at least we are ok. The van however, is not. (Facebook)

- Jennifer Adams: Got our windshield as we were pulling in the garage. My dad said it right when he said, "If we didn't have bad luck, we wouldn't have any luck at all." (Facebook)

- Samantha McKay: We are so ready to be stationed at a new duty post, my Jeep was just destroyed .... Colorado weather sucks. (Facebook)

- Susan Angelece Wilhelm: My windshield is cracked, back window is out, tail lights cracked, mirror off, my 2017 Prius. Just crazy!!!! (Facebook)

- Linda Britton: Yup. Caught our windshield, at the fountain library. (Facebook)