Colorado Springs Utilities customers can expect to see their natural gas and electric rates decline next month.

On average, residential bills are projected to decline from about $277 per month to about $253 per month, or about 8.6%, Scott Shirola, pricing and rates manager, told the Utilities board Wednesday.

Some residents could see an even larger decline than expected based on their actual usage of natural gas and electricity, according to a staff presentation.

The cost of natural gas and electricity is lower than earlier projections thanks to warmer-than-expected temperatures across the country this winter, Shirola said. People aren't using as much natural gas, therefore also saving in electric costs, he said.

If the Colorado Springs City Council, which also acts as the Springs Utilities Board of Directors, approves the rate decrease at the council's regular meeting on Tuesday, the new rates will go into effect March 1, a month ahead of the utility's previously scheduled quarterly adjustment, which was to happen on April 1.

The proposed rate decrease is not related to recent pushes at the state level for answers and solutions to rising utility bills across Colorado, Shirola said.

Gov. Jared Polis this month directed agencies and energy regulators across the state to find ways to offer residents and businesses immediate relief from high utilities costs. Also earlier this month, Colorado Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, and House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, announced the formation of a joint select committee that will determine the cause of rising utility rates across Colorado and will find potential solutions to prevent future hikes.

Shirola said that compared to other utilities across the Front Range, Colorado Springs Utilities customers will be paying less for natural gas and electricity after the new rates go into effect. Electric rates will be 19% lower than average and natural gas 23% lower than average compared to other regional utilities, he said.

Colorado Springs Utilities customers who may need assistance paying their utility bill can apply for benefits through the Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program, which pays a portion of winter home heating costs for eligible applicants, according to a staff presentation Wednesday.

The Colorado Springs Utilities Foundation also offers utilities assistance through its Project COPE program, which provides payment assistance for eligible Springs Utilities users.

Other tips for utilities efficiency are available on the Colorado Springs Utilities website, csu.org, according to the presentation.