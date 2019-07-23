A tornado near Westcliffe caused damage near the DeWeese Reservoir and multiple power lines were blown down Monday, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.
There were some concerns for drivers too. County Road 241 (Lake Deweese Road) was closed at Williams Avenue. In addition to that closure, Copper Gulch Road was shut down in both directions
Deputies said there were reports of flooding, rock slides, and mud slides on Colorado 96. They are asking all residents to avoid the area.
Tornadoes are rare in Custer County, which is mostly at higher altitude - including Westcliffe at more than 7,900 feet elevation.