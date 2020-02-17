An astronomical event, similar to an eclipse, that is ranked second on AccuWeather's top 10 astronomical events of 2020 can be seen in the skies over North America early Tuesday morning.

The upcoming event, called an occultation, is rare. It's similar to the alignment of the moon, earth and sun of an eclipse. But during an occultation, the earth and moon align with a planet rather than the sun.

Tuesday morning, Mars will appear to vanish from the sky as it passes behind the moon as seen from earth.

According to AccuWeather, there are only "a few" occultation events per decade as seen from anywhere on earth and it is the first lunar occultation of Mars visible from the United States since May 9, 2013.

An eclipse-like event will cause Mars to vanish from the sky over North America early Tuesday morning in a rare event known to astronomers as a lunar occultation: https://t.co/k7xWIf8fPG pic.twitter.com/C3CdBokQXX — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 18, 2020

For Colorado Springs-area residents, it's best to check the southeastern skies just before sunrise for the occultation. Viewers won't need a telescope to see Mars temporarily disappear, but knowing where and when to look is important. However, skies over Colorado Springs are expected to be overcast through Tuesday morning when snow is expected in the region.

The occultation will start when Mars starts to hide behind the moon. AccuWeather predicts viewers in Denver can see the event start at 4:41 a.m. Mars should reappear on the other side of the moon at 6:02 a.m. when the occultation event ends.