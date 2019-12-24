Authorities have identified Toronto rapper Bvlly as the victim of a fatal Christmas Eve shooting in Ontario, Canada. He was 24.
The up-and-coming rapper, whose real name is Jahquar Stewart, suffered multiple gunshot wounds just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the Durham Regional Police.
Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement added. So far, no arrests have been made and a homicide investigation is underway.
The Toronto native burst onto the music scene with his 2018 debut single "No Light Bag."