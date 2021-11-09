At least one person has been taken to the hospital and one person is being evaluated for driving under the influence at a crash in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced.

The crash happened at the intersection of Rangewood Drive and Woodmen Road, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced on Twitter just before 6:30 p.m. The intersection is currently closed off and traffic is being diverted, police said.

The department's major crash team is investigating. Police said the intersection will remain close for a couple more hours. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.