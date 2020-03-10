Randy Ray Bishop, accused of assaulting an officer during a January traffic stop and escaping from another after stealing his gun, has been charged with second degree murder related to a November death.
On Monday El Paso County Sheriff's Office detectives booked Bishop, who was already in custody at the county jail, and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Thomas Anthony Faircloth, who was found Nov. 2 in a vacant lot located at Galley Road and Powers Boulevard.
Police captured Bishop on Jan. 26 after spotting him driving a blue Mercedes in the 900 block of Tammany Drive in southeastern Colorado Springs. Officers signaled for Bishop to stop, but he fled, prompting officers to position their cars to “disable” Bishop’s car, according to Colorado Springs police.
Bishop, 35, was then arrested on the suspicion of the following: two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, first-degree assault, robbery, second-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault, felony menacing, child abuse, disarming of a peace officer, escape, robbery, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a controlled substance, police said.
Bishop allegedly evaded police in January after a shootout with officers who had pulled over a car with expired license tabs at Galley Road and Arrawanna Street. One of the officers who returned fire was hurt before Bishop sped away, charges allege.
Bishop, who had been sought on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, menacing and child abuse, was taken into custody in November, but escaped.
During a November chase, police rammed Bishop’s car and he was taken to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central downtown. Police say he escaped from a CT scan room and stole a detective’s gun in a hallway struggle, during which two shots were fired inside the hospital. No injuries were reported.
Police said Bishop stole a car at the hospital and fled.
Bail for Bishop was set at $1.5 million in January.
Gazette reporter Olivia Prentzel contributed to this report.