Sex offenders on parole could receive a random visit Wednesday to ensure they're not doling out candy to kids on Halloween, the Colorado Department of Corrections advises.
Only those being supervised under sex offender directives are barred from Halloween activities, including trick-or-treating or answering the door to trick-or-treaters, a news release says.
No decorations that would attract trick-or-treaters can be displayed at the offenders' homes.
The Department of Corrections' Division of Adult Parole will work with local law enforcement agencies to make the random visits, the release says.
For a map of where registered sex offenders live across the state, visit the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's website.