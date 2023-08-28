Travelers will again be able to access two ramps that have been closed at Interstate 25 and Fontanero Street since early May.

The I-25 northbound off-ramp and the I-25 southbound on-ramp at the interchange with Fontanero Street will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday, project officials announced Monday morning.

Crews have nearly completed work under the I-25 bridge over Fontanero, the third and final phase of construction in the $20 million Centennial Boulevard extension project 30 years in the making, which officials have said will be a major traffic relief route in the northwest part of the city. It is funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, which collects a dedicated 1% sales tax to share among six regional governments, including Colorado Springs and El Paso County, for regional road projects.

East- and westbound traffic on Fontanero Street under I-25 will remain open. There will be one lane open on Fontanero in each direction as crews continue work to signalize the intersection. Access to nearby trails will also remain open during construction, officials said.

When crews complete the extension it will fully connect the four-lane Centennial Boulevard, a major north-south connection that previously dead-ended just south of Fillmore Street, to Fontanero Street and ultimately to I-25.

The new stretch of roadway is designed to alleviate congestion on major east-to-west roadways like Fillmore and Garden of the Gods Road, and increase mobility and access to westside neighborhoods and schools, the Veterans Affairs clinic and Sondermann Park.

In this final phase of work, crews will also open access to Legacy Loop with reconstruction of the railroad bridge, and will finish pedestrian facilities, lighting and landscaping, the project website states.

Work is expected to be completed this fall.