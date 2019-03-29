It’s not often that a city boasts a training center for world-class athletes.
And for local athletes who grew up with the Olympic Training Center just down the road, it’s easy for them to overlook what’s possible at 1 Olympic Plaza.
On Friday, however, members of the Rampart girls’ swimming and diving team had the opportunity to see the facilities from a new perspective thanks in part to the city of Colorado Springs and 2016 Olympian Olivia Smoliga.
“We train here a lot for our club team, and I think sometimes we forget that this is a really special place, and we can draw so much inspiration from here,” said Rampart senior Edenna Chen. “I think we forget about that because its part of everyday life for us. I remember watching (Smoliga) at the Olympics and stuff and she’s such an inspiration. It’s really awesome to be reminded why we swim and use this as motivation for success.”
Smoliga, the U.S. record holder in the 50 backstroke, is training in Colorado Springs for the World Championships. She spoke with the Rampart athletes and answered questions about her success in the sport — and about her hair and skin-care routines.
Smoliga recalled the first time she visited the training center, when she was 16.
“Right then I of course wanted to train here and I wanted to go to the Olympics, but I think what’s also so important is to consider the journey it takes to get there,” Smoliga said. “I still remember going to high school state championships, and to this day it’s still one of my favorite events.
“Don’t think that when you guys come here to train, or make your first team, that high school state wasn’t a lead factor in pushing to the swimmer that you one day want to be,” she said.
Smoliga asked the state champions if they dreamed of one day going to the Olympics. After some coaxing, swimmers bashfully raised their hands.
“I think we are definitely more determined to work toward that goal now,” Chen said. “It’s definitely every kid’s dream to go to the Olympics, but it’s obviously a really difficult feat, so we are excited to start working harder toward it.”
The Rampart team was invited for the tour after winning back-to-back Class 4A state championships. The athletes also met Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, who congratulated the Rams on their accomplishments.
“It’s quite a feat to win a state championship, and quite another to do it again the next year,” Suthers said. “At that (point) it’s no longer a pipe dream, but somewhat of an expectation that has the added challenge of having the entire state out to dethrone you. To that I want to congratulate Rampart High School and the girls’ swimming team on their second state title.”
The Rams broke the 4A state record in the 200 medley relay for the second year in a row on the way to their second title. In total, the Rams claimed five out of 12 events en route to the state championship, beating the second-place team, Niwot, by 62.5 points.
Chen, who also broke an individual record in the 100 breaststroke on her way to state gold, aspires to swim at the college level and beyond.
“I did want to try to qualify for the Olympic trials in the 100 breaststroke, so we will see how that goes, but I’m definitely going to work hard for that, especially now that we’ve heard Olivia’s story.”