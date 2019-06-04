The wildfire burning on Rampart Range, dubbed the 300 fire, is now 100 percent contained, firefighters reported late Monday.
The fire sparked 2 miles off Rampart Range Road, northeast of Woodland Park, and blackened 7 acres but burned no structures.
An untended campfire apparently started the blaze, which was found about 2 p.m. May 27, U.S. Forest Service officials said.
The campfire was "left warm," and hot ash blew sparks outside the campfire ring and into nearby pine needles, spokeswoman Dawn Sanchez told Gazette news partner KKTV.
U.S. Forest Service employees were putting campfires out "all day" May 27 when that fire started, Sanchez told KKTV.
Campers need to properly douse campfires with water, then stir to ensure all embers are snuffed, she said. Make sure it's cold to the touch before leaving the site. If water's unavailable, stop feeding the fire the night before or early in the morning to let it "burn out and cool off." Then mix dirt into it, she said.